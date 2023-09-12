Migdal Tsedek National Park is an essential green lung in central Israel. You’ll find open spaces of nature and landscape in the park, as well as heritage thousands of years old. At the top of the hill, with its controlling view of the Afek Pass on the Via Maris (“Way of the Sea”), is an ancient fortress that you can visit. Around the fortress are walking trails among rehabilitated quarries alongside lime kilns, revealing wonderful scenic views.

Please note: