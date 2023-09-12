Migdal Tsedek National Park
Essential green lung in central Israel
Meet Migdal Tsedek National Park
Migdal Tsedek National Park is an essential green lung in central Israel. You’ll find open spaces of nature and landscape in the park, as well as heritage thousands of years old. At the top of the hill, with its controlling view of the Afek Pass on the Via Maris (“Way of the Sea”), is an ancient fortress that you can visit. Around the fortress are walking trails among rehabilitated quarries alongside lime kilns, revealing wonderful scenic views.
|
Please note:
- Do not light fires and do not use barbecues
- Migdal Tsedek National Park is still in the process of development. In the future, additional walking trails and visitor sites will open as well the rooms on the second floor of the fortress.
A visit to the spectacular medieval fortress that became an Arab manor house during the Ottoman period. We recommend you begin or end your visit to the national park at the fortress. You can explore its rooms and halls and look out at the park’s scenery and its trails.
A variety of walking trails combine nature and heritage at the site. Among them:
- The Fortress Way – An accessible walking trail that climbs from the park’s western entrance to Migdal Tsedek Fortress. The trail around the fortress gives you a good view of it as well as the surrounding landscapes.
- The Stone Way A walking trail that tells the story of the heritage of stone at Migdal Tsedek. This loop trail passes through rehabilitated quarries, takes in the largest assemblage of lime kilns in Israel, and is suitable for the whole family. The long route of the Stone Trail reveals views from the top of the quarry cliff and a visit to more lime kilns. This trail is not wheelchair accessible.
- Tomb Hill Path – A walking trail suitable for the whole family, combining beautiful views with spectacular wildflowers that bloom in the spring. The trail passes the sheikh’s tomb that overlooks the fortress, climbs to the top of the hill, with views of Rosh Ha’Ayin, the Sharon Plain and foothill communities. It continues among cisterns and Second Temple-period burial caves, and returns to the promenade.
- Cycling trail around Migdal Tsedek – This cycling trail, about 4 km long, takes in all the attractions in the park, including lookouts in all directions.
- Winter Pool Path – This short, accessible trail takes you to three pools that fill every year with rainwater from surface runoff. The water attracts various species of birds and animals.
- Migdal Tsedek Promenade– A scenic promenade that links the park’s western entrance to the new neighborhoods of Rosh Ha’Ayin in the east.
- Picnic areas
Migdal Tsedek National ParkUseful Information
Last entry to the park is at least one hour before closing time, to allow you to enjoy the site
Summer hours:
Sunday–Thursday and Saturday: 17:00 - 6:00
Friday and holiday eves: 16:00 - 6:00
Winter hours:
Sunday–Thursday and Saturday: 16:00 - 9:00
Friday and holiday eves: 15:00 - 9:00
Holiday eves: 13:00 - 9:00
Yom Kippur eve: 13:00 - 9:00
Please note
- You can enter Migdal Tsedek National Park at no charge from 6 A.M. to 9 A.M. Entry is only via Psagot Afek Road and only on foot for sports activities (walking, cycling).
- Entry fee is required from 9:00 AM.
- A separate reservation must be made for each possibility.
Parking, toilets, accessible trails
Entry to dogs: Leashed dogs are allowed, except in the rooms of the fortress
Migdal Tsedek National Park is located southeast of the city of Rosh Ha’Ayin. You can reach the entrance from road 444 near Nahshonim Interchange on road 6
Reserving a visit to Migdal Tsedek National Park
|Type
|Fee
|Adult
|₪ 28.00
|Child
|₪ 14.00
|Adult in group
|₪ 24.00
|Child in group
|₪ 12.00
|Student
|₪ 24.00
|Israeli senior citizen
|₪ 14.00