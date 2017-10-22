National Parks and Nature Reserves – Map

Nearby National Parks and Nature Reserves
Mamshit National Park
Mamshit National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, preserves the remains of a ...
Nabatean city from the Roman and Byzantine periods, highlighting Nabat...For all the information about Mamshit National Park
Khan Shaar Hagai National Heritage Site
Khan Sha’ar HaGai, also known as Bab el-Wad, is a national heritage site. ...
The khan, which was built as a roadside inn during the Ottoman period,...For all the information about Khan Shaar Hagai National Heritage Site
Horshat Tal National Park
Horshat Tal National Park is a nature and recreation site covering 700 dunams (7...
0 hectares), with broad lawns, wading pools and a deep pool fed by coo...For all the information about Horshat Tal National Park
Bet Govrin-Maresha National Park
“The Land of a Thousand Caves,” Bet Guvrin-Maresha National Park co...
ntains countless caves, a Roman amphitheater, impressive remains of a ...For all the information about Bet Govrin-Maresha National Park
Taninim Stream Nature Reserve
Taninim Stream is a rich natural world combining a perennial stream with a kurka...
r (calcareous sandstone) ridge, ancient aqueducts and flour mills, who...For all the information about Taninim Stream Nature Reserve
Gan HaShlosha (Sahne) National Park
Gan HaShlosha (Sahne) is a popular water park in the western part of Ma’ay...
anot (Bet Shean) Valley, with unique warm springs and natural swimming...For all the information about Gan HaShlosha (Sahne) National Park
The Good Samaritan
The Good Samaritan welcomes visitors
The Good Samaritan welcomes visitorsFor all the information about The Good Samaritan
Hamat Tiberias National Park
Hamat Tiberias National Park is home to one of the most spectacular synagogue mo...
saics in Israel. Hot springs emerge at the site, which also contains a...For all the information about Hamat Tiberias National Park
Nimrod Fortress National Park
The Nimrod Fortress, which lies at the foot of Mount Hermon, is the largest stil...
l-surviving medieval fortress in Israel. For all the information about Nimrod Fortress National Park
Nahal Me‘arot Nature Reserve
A prehistoric experience in caves where humans lived for hundreds of thousands o...
f years, along with short walking trails among the rocky cliffs in the...For all the information about Nahal Me‘arot Nature Reserve
En Avdat National Park
At the foot of Midreshet Sde Boker, Wadi Tsin cuts a deep and breathtaking swath...
. Three springs in the wadi nourish a perennial stream and a charming ...For all the information about En Avdat National Park
Herodium Park
At Herodium, King Herod challenged nature itself. In the first century BCE, the ...
great builder produced one of the most daring constructions in the anc...For all the information about Herodium Park
Mount Gerizim
The Mount of Blessing – At the top of Mount Gerizim, remains were discover...
ed of the ancient sacred enclosure of the Samaritans, surrounded by th...For all the information about Mount Gerizim
Stalactite Cave Nature Reserve
The reserve encompasses a spacious natural woodland and the largest and most exq...
uisite stalactite cave in Israel. Enter the belly of the earth to visi...For all the information about Stalactite Cave Nature Reserve
Hai-Bar Yotvata Nature Reserve
The oasis of Yotvata, half an hour’s drive from the city of Eilat, is the ...
site of a groundbreaking project to rewild animals that have become e...For all the information about Hai-Bar Yotvata Nature Reserve
Dor HaBonim Beach Nature Reserve
A picturesque, delightful beach, containing more coves than any beach in Israel....
Along with unspoiled landscapes and natural wonders, you’ll fin...For all the information about Dor HaBonim Beach Nature Reserve
Bet Shearim National Park
During one period in Jewish history, Jewish attention was focused on one city &n...
dash; Bet She’arim. It achieved its importance, value and fame a...For all the information about Bet Shearim National Park
Zippori National Park
Sepphoris was once the capital of the Galilee and the seat of the Sanhedrin, whe...
re the Mishnah was worked into its final form. Sepphoris, which was ho...For all the information about Zippori National Park
Bet Alfa Antiquities National Park
Bet Alpha National Park contains impressive remnants of a synagogue from the Tal...
mudic era with one of the most magnificent mosaics ever discovered in ...For all the information about Bet Alfa Antiquities National Park
Yarkon National Park – Tel Afek area (Antipatris)
The Dan region’s green lung. The Yarkon National Park is divided into t...
wo parts: Tel Afek area (Antipatris)and the Yarkon Sources area, Toget...For all the information about Yarkon National Park – Tel Afek area (Antipatris)
Belvoir (Kokhav HaYarden) National Park
Belvoir (Kokhav HaYarden) National Park is the site of the unique Belvoir Fortre...
ss, the only complete Crusader fortress in the country, with a view th...For all the information about Belvoir (Kokhav HaYarden) National Park
Amud Stream Nature Reserve
The Amud Stream Nature Reserve combines unique natural phenomena with remnants o...
f human heritage – a perennial stream, rocky pools, rich streamb...For all the information about Amud Stream Nature Reserve
Baram National Park
Baram National Park is home to an amazingly preserved and magnificent synagogue ...
from the time of the Talmud. The ancient structure is surrounded by th...For all the information about Baram National Park
Nabi Samuel Park
Nebi Samuel Park is a fascinating blend of antiquities, views of agricultural te...
rraces, a mountain spring and orchards. At the heart of the site is a ...For all the information about Nabi Samuel Park
Korazim National Park
Korazim National Park preserves impressive remains of a Jewish village from the ...
time of the Mishnah and the Talmud, including a magnificent synagogue....For all the information about Korazim National Park
Tel Hebron
Tel Hebron is a biblical tell with remains of Jewish settlement from the Early R...
oman, the Late Roman periods and the Byzantine periods. Among the anci...For all the information about Tel Hebron
Yahudiya Nature Reserve – Gamla
The Gamla Nature Reserve is home to a rare combination of nature and landscape a...
s well as the backdrop for a fascinating chapter in human history. For all the information about Yahudiya Nature Reserve – Gamla
Sussita (Hippos) National Park
Sussita (Hippos) National Park is situated on a hill on the slopes of the Golan ...
Heights east of the Sea of Galilee and opposite Kibbutz Ein Gev, prese...For all the information about Sussita (Hippos) National Park
Iyon Stream (Tanur) Nature Reserve
The Ayun Stream, which passes through the Ayun Valley in the Galilee Panhandle o...
n its way to the Hula Valley, contains a gorgeous canyon with flowing ...For all the information about Iyon Stream (Tanur) Nature Reserve
En Hemed National Park
En Hemed National Park, nestled in a charming bend in a valley just off the main...
road to Jerusalem.For all the information about En Hemed National Park
Castel National Heritage Site
The Castel – a national remembrance site on Jerusalem’s outski rts.
The Castel – a national remembrance site on Jerusalem’s outski rts. For all the information about Castel National Heritage Site
Tel Dor National Park
A unique site on the coast with a breathtaking view, nature and heritage, land a...
nd sea, and a rich past and present. On a tour of Tel Dor, the ancient...For all the information about Tel Dor National Park
Snir Stream Nature Reserve
The Snir (Hatsbani) Stream is the longest of the Jordan River’s tributarie...
s. This perennial stream is lined with an abundant streambank forest o...For all the information about Snir Stream Nature Reserve
Coral Beach Nature Reserve
One of the most beautiful marine reserves in the world – colorful underwat...
er gardensFor all the information about Coral Beach Nature Reserve
Judean Mountains National Park – Haniya Spring
Haniya Spring is a beautiful area combining a spring, an ancient pool full of wa...
ter, an archaeological site and a cultural landscape of traditional ag...For all the information about Judean Mountains National Park – Haniya Spring
עין חניה
עין חניה הוא פינת חמד המשלבת מעיין ובריכה עתיקה מלאה מים, אתר ארכיאולוגי ונוף תר...
בות של חקלאות מסורתית. להירשם מראש ולטייל באחריות! האתר פתוח למ...For all the information about עין חניה
Harod Spring National Park
An invigorating recreation park in the heart of nature at the foot of Mount Gilb...
oa. A tributary of the Harod Spring that flows through the park emerge...For all the information about Harod Spring National Park
Arbel National Park and Nature Reserve
The Arbel Cliff, which rises above the Sea of Galilee and reveals a view of the ...
Golan Heights and Mount Hermon, is at the heart of the Arbel Nature Re...For all the information about Arbel National Park and Nature Reserve
Hai-Bar Carmel Nature Reserve
Hai-Bar Carmel is devoted to fostering and rewilding endangered animal species o...
r animals that have become extinct in the region. It is home to breedi...For all the information about Hai-Bar Carmel Nature Reserve
Eshkol National Park – HaBsor Park
HaBesor National Park is a green delight in the desert on the banks of HaBesor S...
tream. In the heart of the loess plains of the western Negev, this flo...For all the information about Eshkol National Park – HaBsor Park
Tel Beer Sheva National Park
Tel Beersheva is an important biblical tell – one the three ancient archae...
ological mounds from biblical times that UNESCO inscribed on its list ...For all the information about Tel Beer Sheva National Park
Ashkelon National Park
Ashkelon National Park combines fascinating antiquities in the heart of nature w...
ith a marvelous stretch of beach. An ancient city dating from the Midd...For all the information about Ashkelon National Park
Akhziv National Park
Azure coves and, rocky grottos, kurkar (calcareous sandstone) ridges and rare pl...
ants, sea turtle nesting grounds, the remains of the biblical city of ...For all the information about Akhziv National Park
Apollonia National Park
Situated on a kurkar (calcareous sandstone) ridge facing the Mediterranean coast...
at Herzliya. An impressive Crusader fortress stands at the site &ndas...For all the information about Apollonia National Park
Baptismal Site (Qasr El-Yahud)
The baptismal site, a special and sacred place to Christianity, is located on th...
e banks of the Jordan River. Christians make pilgrimage here to be bap...For all the information about Baptismal Site (Qasr El-Yahud)
Migdal Tsedek National Park
Migdal Tsedek National Park is an essential green lung in central Israel. You&rs...
quo;ll find open spaces of nature and landscape in the park, as well a...For all the information about Migdal Tsedek National Park
Avdat National Park
In the midst of the desert on a hill high above Wadi Tsin are the imposing ruins...
of the ancient Nabatean city of Avdat – a UNESCO World Heritag...For all the information about Avdat National Park
Israels Ancient Harbor City: Unearth History, Experience Beauty
The huge harbor city built by King Herod
The huge harbor city built by King HerodFor all the information about Israels Ancient Harbor City: Unearth History, Experience Beauty
En Gedi Nature Reserve
The En Gedi oasis is the largest oasis in Israel. It features springs and waterf...
alls at the foot of cliffs that are home to ibex and coneys. For all the information about En Gedi Nature Reserve
Betiha Nature Reserve – Majrase
A unique confluence of a number of important streams from the Golan Height flowi...
ng into a delta on their way to the Sea of Galilee. The delta conserve...For all the information about Betiha Nature Reserve – Majrase
Alexander Stream National Park – Bet Yanai Beach
The Alexander Stream is one of the most important and charming streams in the Sh...
aron region. Before is flows into the sea near the Bet Yannai Beach, t...For all the information about Alexander Stream National Park – Bet Yanai Beach
Jerusalem Walls National Park
One of the most important sites in Jerusalem Walls National Park is the City of ...
David, where the capital city of Jerusalem was founded. “This is...For all the information about Jerusalem Walls National Park
Yarkon National Park – Yarkon Sources area
The Dan region’s green lung. The Yarkon National Park is divided into t...
wo parts: Yarkon Sources areaand the Tel Afek area, Together they cons...For all the information about Yarkon National Park – Yarkon Sources area
Yahudiya Nature Reserve – Meshushim stream
Meshushim Stream Nature Reserve is part of the Yehudiya Forest Nature Reserve in...
the central Golan Heights. The reserve encompasses deep canyons, flow...For all the information about Yahudiya Nature Reserve – Meshushim stream
Tel Megiddo National Park
Megiddo was one of the most powerful and important cities in Canaan. Remains of ...
palaces, temples, gateways and a sophisticated water system attest to ...For all the information about Tel Megiddo National Park
Tel Dan Nature Reserve
The Dan Springs and a biblical city
The Dan Springs and a biblical cityFor all the information about Tel Dan Nature Reserve
Palmahim Beach National Park
Palmahim Beach Nature Reserve is favorite recreation site for beach-lovers. It&r...
squo;s also a place of great natural beauty, boasting a kurkar (calcar...For all the information about Palmahim Beach National Park
Tel Arad National Park
Tel Arad is one of the most important archaeological sites in Israel. Remains of...
a fortified Canaanite city and a fortress from the time of the kings ...For all the information about Tel Arad National Park
Makhtesh Ramon Visitors Center
Makhtesh Ramon is part of Matsuk HaTsimim and Negev Highlands nature reserves. ...
Overlooking it is the Makhtesh Ramon Visitor Center, which weaves toge...For all the information about Makhtesh Ramon Visitors Center
Prat Stream Nature Reserve – En Mabo‘a
En Maboa is an intermittent spring that emerges in the heart of the canyon-like ...
Prat Stream (Wadi Qelt). It is the middle of the three large springs t...For all the information about Prat Stream Nature Reserve – En Mabo‘a
Bet Shean National Park
Bet Shean National Park encompasses the spectacular remains of lavish Roman and ...
Byzantine Bet Shean, over which towers the tell of the biblical city o...For all the information about Bet Shean National Park
Masada National Park
Masada, the last stronghold of the Jewish freedom fighters against the Roman arm...
y, symbolizes the violent destruction of the Kingdom of Judea at the e...For all the information about Masada National Park
Enot Tsukim Nature Reserve
An emerald oasis gives way to a wilderness
An emerald oasis gives way to a wildernessFor all the information about Enot Tsukim Nature Reserve
Yehiam Fortress National Park
Remains of a large and remarkable fortress that incorporates structures from bot...
h the Crusader and the Ottoman periods. The fortress also tells the he...For all the information about Yehiam Fortress National Park
Hula Nature Reserve
The Hula Nature Reserve is a globally significant site for aquatic birds and the...
most important moist habitat in the Middle East. For all the information about Hula Nature Reserve
En Afek Nature Reserve
En Afek Nature Reserve conserves wetland and spring-source stream scenery, much ...
of which has disappeared from the country.For all the information about En Afek Nature Reserve
Hermon Stream (Banias) Nature Reserve – Springs area
The Banias Springs emerge in the Hermon Stream (Banias) Nature Reserve, alongsid...
e unique remains of human heritage. For all the information about Hermon Stream (Banias) Nature Reserve – Springs area
Qumran Park
Situated at the foot of the vertical cliff of the Judean Desert that rises abov...
e the Dead Sea coastline. In the second century BCE, members of the Ju...For all the information about Qumran Park
Wadi Prat Nature Reserve – En Prat
The abundant Prat Spring emerges in a spectacular desert canyon. In addition to ...
a flowing stream and natural pools, you’ll find fascinating natu...For all the information about Wadi Prat Nature Reserve – En Prat
Kursi (Gerassa) National Park
Kursi National Park preserves impressive remains of a monastery and a church fro...
m the Byzantine period. According to Christian tradition, this is the ...For all the information about Kursi (Gerassa) National Park
Tel Hazor National Park
Tel Hazor is a UNESCO World Heritage Site identified with biblical Hazor –...
perhaps one of the largest sites in the Land of Israel in the Late Ca...For all the information about Tel Hazor National Park
Shivta National Park
Shivta National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site that showcases impressive r...
emains of a Byzantine city in the heart of an arid zone with no natura...For all the information about Shivta National Park